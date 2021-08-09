Hindutva Relay Race: Why PM Modi Linked India's Olympic Medal to Ram Mandir

Not surprisingly, the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is emerging as one of the BJP's main planks for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. This became particularly evident in the past one week. On one hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that India's Olympic Bronze medal in hockey, the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan and the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir all happened on 5 August.

Though it was a rather convoluted connection between the three events - especially with the government having nothing to do with the hockey win - but Modi did try to project it as part of his One Nation narrative.

Then, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya on the first anniversary of the first Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Mandir last week.