Rajya Sabha: Slogans Against Farm Laws; House Adjourned Till 11:30

Amid slogans, demanding a repeal of the three contentious farm laws, Rajya Sabha, on Tuesday, 2 February, convened the first functional session since the commencement of the Budget session for 2021.
According to media reports the Opposition parties had moved a motion for discussion of the farmers’ issue on Tuesday. In response to this, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said that the discussion will be held on Wednesday.
Venkaiah Naidu also according to ANI, said that there were “discussions threadbare in the House on farm laws.”
“It is a wrong impression being created that there was no discussion. With regard to voting, people may have their own arguments but every party had completed their part and made suggestions.”
Opposition according to ANI, on Tuesday, walked out of the Rajya Sabha.
The House has been adjourned till 11:30 am.
(With inputs from ANI.)
Published: 02 Feb 2021,10:30 AM IST