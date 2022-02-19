'When Will We Get Jobs?': Angry Protestors Heckle Rajnath Singh at UP Rally

In an embarrassing incident for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) just a day before phase three of the Uttar Pradesh (UP) polls, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was heckled by young protestors, who raised slogans asking him when they would get jobs.

The incident took place at a rally in the Gonda district of UP. Before Singh could start his address to the public, the young protestors started raising slogans.

"Sena bharti chalu karo (start recruitment in the army)," the protestors were heard saying.

Singh, in an attempt to calm them down, said, "Hogi hogi (It will happen)."

He added that there were some problems due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that is why they had not got jobs yet.

This comes after UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had claimed that crores of jobs were created during his tenure.