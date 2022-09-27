Rajasthan Crisis Live: AICC Observers To Submit Report to Sonia Gandhi Today

Rajasthan Congress Meeting LIVE Updates, Sachin Pilot vs Ashok Gehlot: As the political crisis in Rajasthan unfolds, All India Congress Committee (AICC) observers Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge are scheduled to submit a written report to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, 27 September.

Further, sources said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot can be out of the Congress presidential race.

On Sunday, 25 September, over 90 Congress MLAs had submitted their resignation to Assembly Speaker CP Joshi in protest against the likely decision to make Sachin Pilot the state's chief minister if Ashok Gehlot were to resign from the post to fight the Congress presidential election.

The resignation by the MLAs brings down the strength of the Rajasthan Assembly to 108, where the halfway mark will be at 55. The BJP has 70 MLAs in the House.