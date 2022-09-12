‘Bharat Jodo Yatra Will Unite India With Its Future,’ Says Yogendra Yadav

On his fifth day of participating in Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, activist Yogendra Yadav, in an interview with The Quint on Sunday, 11 September, shared his thoughts on why this journey is important and how it will bring the country together.
"People ask me who this journey will unite. To them, I say that this journey will bring India and its future together, it will unite citizens with their representatives, democracy with the state, duty with its core and actions with pride," he said.
"Just like the British divide and rule policy, the people at the top in this country are promoting hatred and stirring communal tensions to cover up their failures."
Yadav said that in order to hide real issues such as "inflation, unemployment, a citizen's struggles, and Hum Do Humare Do" those in power are "playing Hindu-Muslim games and break the nation, and that is why there is a need to unite the country today."
Yadav's 'Hum Do Humare Do' comment refers to a slogan coined by Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, who alleged that the government promotes crony capitalism.
On being asked about how this yatra aims to unite the country, Yadav said that as "the media is controlled and we keep getting news about the remaining few media channels being bought. People are scared of voicing their opinions, the world's biggest media is the word of mouth."
Yadav, urging for more support, further asked:
Yadav also asked the public to not sit at home and ponder over the Bharat Jodo Yatra's successes and failures, but rather ask themselves how they can contribute to the movement.
The Congress commenced its nearly five-month-long 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on 7 September. All major Congress leaders of the party, including Rahul Gandhi, have been seen participating in the 3,500 km long journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, covering 12 states and two union territories on foot.
