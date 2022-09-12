‘Bharat Jodo Yatra Will Unite India With Its Future,’ Says Yogendra Yadav

On his fifth day of participating in Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, activist Yogendra Yadav, in an interview with The Quint on Sunday, 11 September, shared his thoughts on why this journey is important and how it will bring the country together.

"People ask me who this journey will unite. To them, I say that this journey will bring India and its future together, it will unite citizens with their representatives, democracy with the state, duty with its core and actions with pride," he said.