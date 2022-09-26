Rajasthan Crisis: Gehlot May Drop Out of Prez Race; All That Has Happened So Far

With elections coming up for the party president's post, the Congress has surrounded itself with a new crisis in Rajasthan. On Monday, 26 September, All India Congress Committee (AICC) observers Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge met Rajasthan Congress MLAs and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in the wake of the ongoing crisis in the state.

This came after over 90 Congress MLAs submitted their resignation to Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi to protest against the likely decision to make Sachin Pilot the state's chief minister, if Ashok Gehlot were to resign from the post to fight the Congress presidential elections.