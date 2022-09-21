'Will File Nomination if Party Asks Me To': Ashok Gehlot on Congress Prez Polls

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday, 21 September, said he will abide by the wishes of party workers on whether to contest the Congress chief polls, but asserted that he would make one last-ditch effort to convince Rahul Gandhi to take up the post.

Speaking with reporters after landing here from Jaipur, Gehlot said he will take decisions with which the Congress is strengthened.

"The party and high command have given me everything. I have been on posts for 40-50 years. For me no post is important, I will fulfil any responsibility given to me by the party," he said.

He also asserted that not only the Gandhi family, but scores of Congress members have faith in him.