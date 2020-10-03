Irani Slams Rahul’s Hathras ‘Politics’; Protesters Block Her Car

Aggrieved with her comments, Congress workers in Varanasi blocked Irani’s car. The Quint Congress workers, aggrieved by Irani’s comments, tried to stop her car in Varanasi on Saturday, 3 October, chanting “Smriti Irani go back” and “we want justice” slogans. | (Photo: PTI) Politics Aggrieved with her comments, Congress workers in Varanasi blocked Irani’s car.

"I cannot stop a leader in a democratic nation but people understand that their visit to Hathras is for their politics and not for justice to the victim," said Union Minister Smriti Irani on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's attempt to go to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to meet the family of a 19-year-old Dalit girl whose brutal gang rape and murder has sparked national outrage. "People are aware of the Congress' tactics... That's why they ensured a historic win for the BJP in 2019 elections," Irani added.