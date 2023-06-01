‘Hello, Modi!’: Rahul Gandhi, in San Francisco, Claims To Have Pegasus on Phone

Rahul Gandhi discussed AI with Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and subsequently travelled to Stanford University for an address.
(Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spent his second day in San Francisco on Thursday, 1 June, with Silicon Valley-based startup entrepreneurs who work around Artificial Intelligence and batted for appropriate regulations on data safety and security, news agency PTI reported.
The discussion covered artificial intelligence, big data, and machine learning and their implications on mankind in general and on issues like governance, social welfare measures and also disinformation and misinformation.
Responding to a question, he said, "If you want to spread any technology in India, you have to have a system where power is relatively decentralised.”
Discussing Pegasus spyware and similar technology, Gandhi said he is not worried and said that he presumes his phone is being tapped, jokingly saying "Hello! Mr Modi" on his phone.
"If the nation is interested in tapping phone, then this is not a battle worth fighting. I think whatever I do and work, is available to the government," he further claimed.
Gandhi was accompanied by Indian Overseas Congress Chief Sam Pitroda and Congress Data Analytics department Chairman Praveen Chakravarty, and subsequently travelled to Stanford University Campus in California for an address.