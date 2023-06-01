Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Politics Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019‘Hello, Modi!’: Rahul Gandhi, in San Francisco, Claims To Have Pegasus on Phone

Following his fireside chat around Artificial Intelligence, Gandhi travelled to Stanford University for an address.
Pranay Dutta Roy
Rahul Gandhi discussed AI with Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and subsequently travelled to Stanford University for an address.

(Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spent his second day in San Francisco on Thursday, 1 June, with Silicon Valley-based startup entrepreneurs who work around Artificial Intelligence and batted for appropriate regulations on data safety and security, news agency PTI reported.

Gandhi participated in a fireside chat with startup incubator Plug and Play Tech Centre CEO Saeed Amidi and FixNix Startup founder Shaun Shankaran, and said that data is the “new gold” and added that countries like India have realised the real potential of data.

The discussion covered artificial intelligence, big data, and machine learning and their implications on mankind in general and on issues like governance, social welfare measures and also disinformation and misinformation.

Responding to a question, he said, "If you want to spread any technology in India, you have to have a system where power is relatively decentralised.”

'Hello! Mr Modi': Rahul Discusses Pegasus 

Discussing Pegasus spyware and similar technology, Gandhi said he is not worried and said that he presumes his phone is being tapped, jokingly saying "Hello! Mr Modi" on his phone.

"I presume my iPhone is being tapped. You need to establish rules with regard to privacy of data information as a nation and also as an individual…If a nation, state decides that they want to tap your phone, no one can stop you. This is my sense.”
Rahul Gandhi

"If the nation is interested in tapping phone, then this is not a battle worth fighting. I think whatever I do and work, is available to the government," he further claimed.

Gandhi was accompanied by Indian Overseas Congress Chief Sam Pitroda and Congress Data Analytics department Chairman Praveen Chakravarty, and subsequently travelled to Stanford University Campus in California for an address.

