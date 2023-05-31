Photos: Rahul Gandhi Ends First Day of US Visit With 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' Event

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos: Rahul Gandhi Ends First Day of US Visit With 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' Event

Rahul Gandhi said that he came up witj 'Nafrat Ke Bazaar Mein Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during an interaction with the Indian diaspora, in San Francisco, USA.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during an interaction with the Indian diaspora, in San Francisco, USA.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during an interaction with the Indian diaspora, in San Francisco, USA.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during an interaction with the Indian diaspora, in San Francisco, USA. Indian Overseas Congress Chairman Sam Pitroda is also seen.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during an interaction with activists, academics and others at the University of California, Santa Cruz, USA.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during an interaction with the Indian diaspora, in San Francisco, USA.

