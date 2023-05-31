Photos: Rahul Gandhi Ends First Day of US Visit With 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' Event

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during an interaction with the Indian diaspora, in San Francisco, USA.
(Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during an interaction with the Indian diaspora, in San Francisco, USA.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during an interaction with the Indian diaspora, in San Francisco, USA.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during an interaction with the Indian diaspora, in San Francisco, USA. Indian Overseas Congress Chairman Sam Pitroda is also seen.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during an interaction with activists, academics and others at the University of California, Santa Cruz, USA.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during an interaction with the Indian diaspora, in San Francisco, USA.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)