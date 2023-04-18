Rahul Gandhi as the Poster Boy of 'Mandal vs Kamandal' 2.0

Slowly but surely, political parties seem to be coalescing around the issue of caste census and social justice. After the Bharatiya Janata Party tried to corner Rahul Gandhi by characterising him as anti-OBC, the Gandhi scion has now given a challenge to the saffron party – 'If you really care about the Other Backward Classes, count their numbers!'

Showing his new-found mastery over symbolism and drama, Gandhi chose the city of Kolar in Karnataka to fire this salvo. It was here, in 2019, that he had uttered the now (in)famous sentence about the Modi surname and "thieves."

After a sessions court in Surat convicted him of criminal defamation for it, the BJP ran around the town claiming that the insult of Modi surname amounted to insulting the entire OBC community. Even though many a commentator painstakingly pointed out that the Modi surname is found in multiple castes and religions and doesn't equal to the OBC group, the BJP didn't seem to budge.