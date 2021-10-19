Rahul Gandhi's Formula to Change Congress: More Dalit-Bahujans At Every Level

The headlines coming out of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on 16 October focussed mainly on the announcement that the party's next president will be elected in September 2022 as well as Congress president Sonia Gandhi telling detractors to express criticism directly and not through the media.

But there's one part of the meeting which didn't get as much attention but may provide an indication of the party's strategy.

During the meeting, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is said to have narrated that when he informed Charanjit Singh Channi that he is being made the chief minister of Punjab, the latter cried and said that he had never expected that the party would make someone from a humble, Dalit family a chief minister.