Election for Next Congress President To Be Held in September 2022: Reports

Elections for a new Congress President will be held in September 2022, reports said on Saturday, 16 October morning, as a meeting of the Congress Working Committee was underway in Delhi.

According to a report in NDTV, a team of new office-bearers will also be elected next year.

Sonia Gandhi has been the party's interim President since Rahul Gandhi's resignation in 2019.

Addressing the concerns raised by party workers, Sonia Gandhi had said on Saturday that she was the "full-time and hands-on Congress President".