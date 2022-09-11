Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra Commences Its 19-Day-Long Kerala Leg

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced its 19-day long Kerala leg on Sunday morning from Parassala area of the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram.

Rahul Gandhi started the yatra after being formally welcomed by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and MP K Sudhakaran, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly V D Satheesan, and AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar and other senior Congress leaders.

The other senior party leaders who welcomed the former party chief included Congress MPs K C Venugopal and Shashi Tharoor as well as former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy and ex-LoP Ramesh Chennithala.

A huge crowd of supporters and onlookers gathered to welcome the Gandhi scion.