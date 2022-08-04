'History Stands Witness...': Rahul Gandhi's Jibe at RSS Over Hoisting Tricolour

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, changed their profile pictures on social media to the Tricolour, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, 3 August, targeted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), saying that they had not hoisted India's national flag for 52 years after the country became independent.

Gandhi's comments came after the BJP leaders attacked the Opposition MPs for giving the 'Tiranga bike rally' a miss. The rally, from the Red Fort to Parliament, had been organised by the Ministry of Culture, and all the MPs were invited to participate in it.