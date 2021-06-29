Raghav's Take: Modi Govt's Stimulus Package Or Is it 'Palliative'?

Since most people would hang on for dear life rather than give up on operations built with their sweat and tears, the ruler’s clever bet is that only a small fraction of these guarantees will ever be called in, thereby creating a win-win-win for everybody – ie, most businesses will be salvaged, banks won’t have to deal with write-offs, and the government could end up paying only – say Rs 50,000 crore – against an exposure of Rs 3 lakh crore, and that too over several years!

So yes, it’s smart, but as experts and economists have gone crimson arguing, it’s not enough, it’s not a cash stimulus, and it will not pull the economy out of a downward demand-and-investment spiral.

Ideally, it should have been a three-pronged push, say Rs 2 lakh crore, on additional infrastructure investment, Rs 2 lakh crore in tax cuts, and Rs 2 lakh crore in direct income transfers. That could have ignited an economic revival.

But well, the Modi government does not believe in such a direct stimulus, period. To be fair, it’s their political call. They are democratically elected to make political economy choices, even palpably wrong ones. And if they have opted for a “drip debt” method of irrigating India’s GDP, so be it. They have made the choices and they will have to weather the consequences.

That’s the way it is and ought to be in a democracy.