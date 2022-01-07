PM Modi's Security Lapse: Home Ministry Forms 3-Member Committee for Probe

A "major security lapse" had occurred during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Punjab, as per the Home Ministry.
A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's safety was breached in Punjab, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday, 6 January, set up a committee to inquire into the lapses that led to the "grave security risk."
The three-member committee will be led by Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat Sudhir Kumar Saxena, and will also comprise of Intelligence Bureau Joint Director Balbir Singh, and Special Protection Group Inspector General S Suresh.
The committee has been advised to submit its report at the earliest.
The development comes merely hours after the Punjab government on Thursday had constituted a high-level committee to inquire into the matter.
However, Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma asserted the party unit's "rejection" of the state government's committee, saying, "This committee formed by the Chief Minister will never be able to find out anything because he himself is the ringleader of this conspiracy," as per news agency ANI.
Prime Minister Modi, who had been scheduled to address a rally and launch multiple projects in Punjab on Wednesday, had returned to the Bhatinda airport cutting his visit to the state short, after a 'security lapse.'
"The PM was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of the PM," the statement read.
The Congress-led state government has, however, disputed the security-related allegations.
