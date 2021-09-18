Punjab Cong Crisis: Who Can Be the New CM if Captain Amarinder Steps Down?

But, Sidhu was also previously with the Bharatiya Janata Party (2004-2016), before joining the Congress in 2017.

One of his major achievements has been his role in facilitating the opening up of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor in 2018. This was a long-standing demand of the Sikh community.

Most recently, Sidhu has been at the heart of the feud in Punjab Congress; which intensified with Sidhu censuring CM Amarinder Singh in May, alleging that his colleagues were being threatened for raising questions on the state government’s handling of the ‘sacrilege’ case and for speaking the truth on the matter.

But differences between Captain and Sidhu began barely a year after the Congress came to power in the state. Political analysts believe that Sidhu had a larger role in mind for himself when he joined the Congress before the 2017 elections but found himself being stymied by Captain.