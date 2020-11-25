Punjab CM Amarinder Invites Sidhu for Lunch to Bury Differences

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh invited former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu for a luncheon meeting on Wednesday, 25 November, in what is being seen as an effort to ‘thaw differences’ between the two. Amarinder’s media adviser tweeted that the two are ‘expected to discuss state and national politics’ over lunch.

Punjab CM Amarinder meets with Navjot Singh Sidhu

Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu had a falling out after the latter exited the state council of ministers because he objected to taking up his new position in the ministry allocated to him after a state cabinet reshuffle on 6 June, 2019. The Punjab CM accepted Sidhu’s resignation in July last year.

IANS reported that the efforts of All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary and Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Rawat have borne results as he was instrumental in pacifying Sidhu.

The luncheon was organised after almost three-month-long efforts of Rawat to bridge the political differences between the two leaders. Rawat called Sidhu, the cricketer turned politician, a ‘national asset’ because of his reputation as a crowd puller and hinted at a national role for him in the party, reported IANS.

There is allegedly some discontentment between certain party leaders who deem that Sidhu is being given too much importance, Rawat advised state leaders to be “flexible and accommodating” towards the former minister, reported IANS. Earlier in the year, on 4 November 2020, CM Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu shared a platform at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, in the protest led by the CM against the Centre’s farm laws, where all Punjab Congress MLAs and ministers protested against the Union government. The CM also asked Sidhu to second the resolution in the state assembly.