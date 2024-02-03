Banwarilal Purohit Resigns As Punjab Governor, Cites 'Personal Reasons'

Banwarilal Purohit took charge as the Punjab governor in August 2021, after serving as the Tamil Nadu governor for four years.

In the past two years, there have been several occasions which saw Purohit in loggerheads with the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government.

The resignation also comes days after the AAP approached the Supreme Court, raising allegations of "malpractice" in the recently held Chandigarh Mayoral elections.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Sonkar became the new Mayor of Chandigarh after the party won the Mayoral election on Tuesday, 30 January. Sonkar got 16 votes against Congress-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Kuldeep Tita, who got 12 votes.