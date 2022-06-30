Punjab Assembly Passes Resolution Against the Agnipath Scheme

Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann.
The Punjab Assembly on Thursday, June 30, passed a resolution against the Centre's Agnipath defence recruitment scheme.
Two Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) legislators Ashwani Sharma and Jangi Lal Mahajan, however, opposed the resolution.
The resolution was moved in the House by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
Vehemently opposing Agnipath, Mann said this scheme was against the country's youth.
Leader of Opposition and Congress legislator Partap Singh Bajwa demanded that the Agnipath scheme should be withdrawn.
Akali MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali also supported the resolution and demanded the scheme's roll back.
