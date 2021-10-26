Amarinder Singh Likely to Launch His New Party on Wednesday, 26 October: Reports

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh is likely to launch his new political party on Wednesday, 27 October, PTI reported. Singh had resigned from his post of chief minister of Punjab last month amid a bitter power tussle with Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

On Tuesday morning, Singh's media advisor Raveen Thukral took to social media to announce that Amarinder Singh would be addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on Wednesday at 11am.

The development comes just months ahead of the Punjab Assembly Elections.

Last week on Tuesday, 19 October, Thukral quoted the ex-CM as saying that he will soon announce his own party and is hopeful for a seat arrangement with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if the farmers' protest is resolved ahead of the polls.