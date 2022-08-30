Probe Ordered Against UP Official for Not Recognising Smriti Irani Over Phone

A probe has been ordered against a lekhpal, who failed to recognise Amethi MP and Union minister Smriti Irani over phone, for not discharging his duties, officials said on Monday, 29 August.

A resident of Poore Pahalwan village under Musafirkhana tehsil had on 27 August given a complaint letter to Irani saying that after the death of his father, who was a teacher, his mother Savitri Devi is entitled for pension, whose verification has not been done by lekhpal Deepak.

The complainant, Karunesh (27), further said due to which his mother is not able to get the pension.