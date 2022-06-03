Priyanka Gandhi Tests Positive For COVID-19 Day After Sonia Gandhi

File image of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
(Photo: PTI)
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, 3 June, she announced on her Twitter handle, just a day after party chief Sonia Gandhi contracted the infection.
"I've tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Following all the protocols, I have quarantined myself at home," she tweeted.
Congress' Randeep Surjewala said that the party president, who developed mild fever and some symptoms, has isolated herself and been given requisite medical attention.
There has been a lot of discussions over the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case, to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for their appearance before the agency on 8 June.
Surjewala clarified that Gandhi's date of appearance before ED – 8 June – stands unchanged.
The probe by the ED is based on a trial court taking cognisance of an Income Tax probe against Young India Pvt Ltd after a criminal complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.
Congress President Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi, party leaders Motilal Vora, Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda and Young Indian are the accused in the case
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter to wishing the AICC General Secretary a speedy recovery.
National Spokesperson Surjewala also wished Priyanka Gandhi a speedy recovery on Twitter, thanking the Congress' "leaders and workers who called in with their good wishes."
