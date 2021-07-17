Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP Over Attack on Samajwadi Party Worker

Priyanka Gandhi has slammed the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government after meeting with a Samajwadi Party worker who was attacked when she went to file her nomination earlier this month.
While attacking the Yogi Adityanath government over the violence that took place during the local polls, Gandhi said:
A disturbing video that shows the Samajwadi Party worker being manhandled, and her saree being yanked, had sent shockwaves, prompting sharp questions by critics and Ppposition leaders on the state of law and order in UP.
Demanding that elections be held again in Lakhimpur Kheri district, where the incident happened, Gandhi said:
Calling for the cancellation of election from Lakhimpur district, Gandhi further said:
Later, Gandhi tweeted that she will write to the State Election Commission on the "violence orchestrated by the BJP against all the sisters and citizens during the panchayat elections. "
She took up the issue on Saturday as she began her two-day visit to state capital Lucknow – as the Congress tries to regain lost ground ahead of state elections next year.
She has often picked the issue of safety of women to hit out at CM Yogi Adityanath.
