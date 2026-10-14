'Deshbhakti Aa Rahi Hai?': Journalists Protest Against Delhi Police Brutality

Scores of independent journalists, reporters from digital newsrooms, and freelance journalists gathered at Press Club of India on 13 October to condemn the violent harrassment and detentions of journalists by the Delhi Police during the protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi on 10 and 11 October.

In the public meeting called by Press Club President Sangeeta Barooh Pisharty, journalist detained or allegedly brutalised by police personnel shared their experiences on the ground.

"How can the state or the police decide who is a journalist?" Pisharty, President of Press Club of India said. "They are asking for PIB Cards. PIB cards are for security clearence to get into various ministries. You don't need it on streets."