Watch: President Ram Nath Kovind Addresses Nation on the Eve of Demitting Office

Watch: President Ram Nath Kovind Addresses Nation on the Eve of Demitting Office

"I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you & your public representatives," he said.
President Ram Nath Kovind.

(Photo: PTI)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday, 24 July, addressed the nation on the eve of demitting office.

He said, "Five years ago, I was elected as the President through your elected people's representatives. My term as the President is finishing today. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you & your public representatives."

(This story will be updated with more details.)

