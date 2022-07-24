Watch: President Ram Nath Kovind Addresses Nation on the Eve of Demitting Office

President Ram Nath Kovind.
(Photo: PTI)
President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday, 24 July, addressed the nation on the eve of demitting office.
He said, "Five years ago, I was elected as the President through your elected people's representatives. My term as the President is finishing today. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you & your public representatives."
