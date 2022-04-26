'More Than Me, Party Needs...': Prashant Kishor Declines Offer To Join Congress

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor has declined an offer to join the Congress, party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said on Tuesday, 26 April, amid speculations over Kishor's many meetings with the Congress top brass over the past few days.

Shortly after the announcement from the party leader, Kishor stated that he had turned down the offer from the Congress as the party is in greater need of leadership and collective will to fix deep-rooted structural problems.

"I declined the generous offer of Congress to join the party as part of the EAG and take responsibility for the elections. In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms," he wrote on Twitter.