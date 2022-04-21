Prashant Kishor at Sonia's for 4th Time in 5 Days, Cong Considering His Proposal

Election strategist Prashant Kishor held a fresh round of talks with interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday, 20 April – their fourth meeting in five days – after which it was said that a proposal by Kishor was under consideration by the grand old party.

After the meeting, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the party was evaluating Kishor's proposal, and that a report would be submitted to Gandhi within 72 hours.