PM Wants Talks With Farmers to Continue: Defence Min Rajnath Singh

"Those who are on dharna are farmers, born to farmers' families; we have lot of respect for them", said Singh during his address.

The minister further asked the farmers to try the new agriculture laws and if they were found lacking, the government would amend them.

"Let farm laws be implemented for year or so. If found not beneficial for farmers, we will be ready for necessary amendments," he said.

He further added that the prime minister was open to talks with the farmers and that the impasse can only be ended through meaningful dialogue.

"All problems can be resolved through dialogue. PM wants talks with farmers to continue. I appeal to all protesting farmers to come forward for discussions on farm laws," he said.

He further said that the government and the prime minister are extending an invitation to the farmers to come forward for dialogue.

(With inputs from PTI)