PM Modi Visits Construction Site of New Parliament Building, Inspects Work

PM Narendra Modi visited the construction site of the new Parliament building late on Sunday, 26 September evening to do first-hand inspection of the progress of the work.

IANS reported, quoting sources, that PM Modi reached the construction site around 8.45pm and stayed there for around an hour.

This was his first visit to the construction site and PM Modi interacted with people involved in the construction site during his short stay.

"Without any information and security details, Prime Minister Modi reached the construction site of the new Parliament building which is part of Central Vista project. He stayed there for around an hour and took stock of ongoing work. He took information of ongoing construction activities of the new Parliament building," a source told IANS.