PM Modi Visits Construction Site of New Parliament Building, Inspects Work

PM Narendra Modi visited the construction site of the new Parliament building late on Sunday, 26 September evening to do first-hand inspection of the progress of the work.
IANS reported, quoting sources, that PM Modi reached the construction site around 8.45pm and stayed there for around an hour.
This was his first visit to the construction site and PM Modi interacted with people involved in the construction site during his short stay.
"Without any information and security details, Prime Minister Modi reached the construction site of the new Parliament building which is part of Central Vista project. He stayed there for around an hour and took stock of ongoing work. He took information of ongoing construction activities of the new Parliament building," a source told IANS.
The prime minister returned on Sunday afternoon from the US where he had held bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden, participated in the Quad summit, and also addressed the UNGA.
Last year, he laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building, which is likely to be completed by next year.
The Central Vista project also includes the construction of a common Secretariat for Central government offices, the Prime Minister's office and residence, the Special Protection Group building and the Vice President's Enclave.
