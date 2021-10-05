PM Modi on 1-Day Visit to Lucknow; To Announce Development Schemes for City

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image used for representational purposes.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a one-day visit to Lucknow on Tuesday, 5 October, visited the 'Azadi@75-New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape’ Expo at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in the city.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, UP Governor Anandiben Patel and UP CM Yogi Adityanath were also present with him at the location.
During his visit, PM Modi will announce development schemes for the people of the city.
According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will digitally hand over keys of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) houses to 75,000 beneficiaries in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh and will also interact with them virtually.
PM Modi will also inaugurate 75 Urban Development Projects of Uttar Pradesh under Smart Cities Mission and AMRUT.
Further, he will flag off 75 buses under FAME-II for seven cities including Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, and Ghaziabad.
He will also be releasing a coffee table book encompassing 75 projects implemented under various Flagship Missions of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India.
