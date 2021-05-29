COVID-19 Crisis Biggest Failure of Modi 2.0: ABP-C Voter Survey

While the country is still reeling under the deadly second wave of COVID-19 infections, majority of Indians feel that the handling of the disease is the "biggest failure" of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term, according to the ABP-C Voter Modi 2.0 Report Card.

As per the survey, voters say that abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir is Modi government’s "biggest achievement".

The sample size of the survey was 1.39 lakh with the those spread across 543 Lok Sabha seats. The fieldwork was done between 1 January and 28 May.