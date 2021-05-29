COVID-19 Crisis Biggest Failure of Modi 2.0: ABP-C Voter Survey

While the country is still reeling under the deadly second wave of COVID-19 infections, majority of Indians feel that the handling of the disease is the "biggest failure" of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term, according to the ABP-C Voter Modi 2.0 Report Card.
As per the survey, voters say that abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir is Modi government’s "biggest achievement".
The sample size of the survey was 1.39 lakh with the those spread across 543 Lok Sabha seats. The fieldwork was done between 1 January and 28 May.
The biggest failure is handling of the COVID-19 crisis with 41.1 percent respondents saying so.
However, according to the survey, voters supported the government on lockdowns. A massive 68.4 percent said imposing countrywide lockdowns in 2020 was a right decision.
Around 55 percent of people say that this year's Kumbh festival should have been symbolic from the beginning in view of the second wave of COVID-19.
Similarly, 53.4 percent said not imposing nationwide lockdowns in 2021 is a right decision of the Modi government.
About 52 percent people felt that the government's help could not reach them during the lockdown announced by the government to handle the second wave of the pandemic
The opinion is divided on the handling of the vaccination programme, though with 44.9 percent saying the government has appropriately handled vaccine management in the country, while 43.9 percent feeling otherwise.
On a question, "Do you think Rahul Gandhi would have handled the Corona crisis in a better manner, if he was Prime Minister of the country? Or you believe that PM Narendra Modi is handling it in the best possible manner?" 63.1 percent said Modi is handling the situation in the best possible manner.
As many as 47.4 percent respondents in the survey said that abrogation of Article 370 has been the biggest achievement of Modi 2.0.
Dissatisfaction and anger in the farming community over the new farm laws is the second biggest failure of the Modi government, with 23.1 percent of people voting for it.
In a criticism of the Modi government, a massive 64.4 percent said that big corporate houses benefitted the most in economic terms from the works of the Modi government.
A total of 44.8 percent said China's encroachment in Ladakh region is a failure on the part of the central government.
(With IANS inputs.)
