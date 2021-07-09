Modi's Cabinet Expansion: Both Winners & Losers Tell Us One Big Thing About PM

"Wo kisi ko bhi zameen se laakar pad de sakte hain aur bade se bade chehre ko vaapas zameen par gira sakte hain (He can bring anyone from the ground and give them a position and he can also bring down even the most prominent of faces back on the ground)".

This is what a younger BJP functionary from a Hindi-belt state said regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership style on 8 July, following the expansion of the Union Council of Ministers a day earlier.

The expansion saw 36 new ministers being sworn in, seven ministers of state being promoted and 12 ministers getting dropped.

There could be different backstories to the rise and fall of the different leaders in the reshuffle, but there is a common narrative running through the entire exercise – everything depends on PM Modi's wishes.

This must be stating the obvious because it is well known that the PM's will is supreme in both party and government. But the overhaul of the Council of Ministers does reveal some important facets of the PM's style of leadership.