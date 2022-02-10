Why Should I Listen To Him?: Opposition Leaders Criticise Modi's Interview

File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi used for representative purposes.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's latest interview to ANI ahead of UP polls on Tuesday, 9 February, lead to a flurry of critical remarks from Opposition leaders.
Rahul Gandhi, in a rally he addressed in Uttrakhand on Thursday afternoon, 10 February, pointed how Modi's remark during the interview, "Rahul doesn't listen?" referred to him not backing down to the pressures of CBI and ED.
Omar Abdullah, the vice-president of the Jammu Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) questioned if the "PM would be doing an interview like this before every phase of polling in UP?"
Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi tweeted how the interview was "more jugglery, less justice to real issues". "Not an interview, but a political speech by the PM. Could have done better!" the tweet further read.
Dr Shama Mohamed, a national spokesperson of the Congress, exclaimed if "the interview which is airing on all channels doesn't violate the Model Code of Conduct!"
Samajwadi Party leader Vandana Singh said that the PM's interview was a result of BJP's apprehensions ahead of the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh.
Janta Dal United (JDU) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha, on the other hand, thanked Modi for calling Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar a true socialist as opposed to the Samajwadi Party.
Modi in his interview to ANI had stated that Bharatiya Janta Party will return to power in Uttar Pradesh and other states on the basis of the work it had done, and that a "pro-incumbency" wave will swing the elections in its favour.
Yogi Adiyanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, was also seen giving interviews to media houses in the week preceding the first phase of polling, claiming a BJP tally of more than 300 seats in the UP elections.
(With inputs from ANI.)
