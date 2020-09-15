Nitish, Sushil Restored Bihar’s Lost Confidence, Says PM Modi

Laying the foundation state of seven infrastructure projects in poll-bound Bihar to the tune of Rs 541 crore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 15 September, said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi have taken credible steps to restore the self-respect that was lost by the state’s long-deprived and depressed masses.

PM Modi inaugurated sewerage treatment plants built under Namami Gange, at Beur and Karmalichak, in the Patna Municipal Corporation. He also laid the foundation for water supply projects built under AMRUT Mission in Siwan Municipal Council and Chapra Municipal Corporation, which will provide all-day clean drinking water to its residents.

In addition to these, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of Munger and Jamalpur water supply schemes, which will provide piped clean drinking water to locals. He said that in the last four to five years, lakhs of urban households in Bihar have received piped water connectivity, while adding that around 57 lakh households in rural areas have been connected with piped water connectivity. PM Modi said that since 2014, Bihar has restored the confidence of the people in the government machinery by not only focusing on girl-child education but also by enabling the participation of depressed and disadvantaged communities in local panchayats.

“After 2014, services related to foundational schemes are being regulated entirely by the panchayat or local MLA, who are tailoring them according to local needs. With the the Centre and state’s efforts, there’s continuous improvement in drinking water and sewer facilities infrastructure in Bihar’s cities.” Narendra Modi, Prime Minister