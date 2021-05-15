PM Chairs Meet on COVID, Asks for Audit of Unutilised Ventilators

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 15 May, chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the COVID and vaccination situation in the country. As per a press release by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the prime minister has taken note of the news reports on ventilators lying unutilised and has asked states to conduct an “immediate audit of installation and operation of ventilators” provided by the central government.

He also asked to provide refresher training to healthcare workers for properly operating ventilators, if required.

The prime minister said that a distribution plan for ensuring oxygen supply in rural areas should be worked out.