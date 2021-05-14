Oxygen Demand at 8,500 Tonnes A Day in Second Wave: INOX Director

Speaking to The Quint, Siddharth Jain, director of INOX Air Products, said the demand for medical oxygen has shot up to 8,500 tonnes a day. India manufactured 7,000 tonnes of oxygen in the month of March 2020, out of which 700 tonnes were used as medical oxygen.

When the first wave of coronavirus hit the nation, the demand of medical oxygen went up to 3,000 tonnes a day, with the active number of cases at around 10 lakh.