With 4 Union Ministers From Bengal, BJP Tries To Contain Factions

As a slew of TMC leaders joined the saffron brigade before the state elections, allegedly orchestrated by its Delhi leaders, many state leaders registered their protest. Some of them publicly.

Supriyo, for example, publicly spoke out when former Asansol mayor, Jitendra Tiwary, was being inducted into the BJP.

By rewarding those who’ve stood by the Delhi high command’s rules, the central leadership wanted to send out a message that dissenters will not be looked upon kindly.

“When the TMC exodus started, many older BJP leaders had problems, yes, but the slightly “older” TMC leaders who joined before this mass migration began, also became insecure”, said a source in the Bengal BJP.

Among these older turncoats, were Khan and Mukul Roy. The latter has since come back to the TMC.

In his Facebook address where he quit as BJYM President, Khan said that he was “being punished for questioning the Delhi high command”. Like many BJP leaders from across states, he too had been camping in Delhi for the last couple of days with the hope of a ministerial berth. Since it was clear that a Junglemahal MP was going to be inducted into the cabinet, Khan, MP from Bankura’s Bishnupur, fancied his chances.

In his address, Khan said that Dilip Ghosh “doesn’t understand most things he says”. But while Ghosh was mentioned, BJP leaders say that Khan’s main beef was with Suvendu Adhikari. Adhikari, the BJP’s most high-profile acquisition from the TMC before the state elections, beat incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to win his Nandigram seat. He was also one of the BJP’s main faces during the election campaign and even now continues to be its blue-eyed boy, given special attention by the Delhi high command.

Khan alleged that Adhikari wanted to take credit for all the achievements of the party in Bengal.

"When I was given the responsibility of Yuva Morcha, I fought. I did what the party gave me. But the Leader of Opposition has said it is him without giving credit to the party”, said Khan.

"We all fought together, but the leader is putting the focus on himself. I entered BJP after seeing Narendra Modi and the ideals of Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, I did not come with any greed. I still have no greed. But the manner in which he (Suvendu Adhikari) is going to Delhi frequently and misleading the leaders, he is showing he is the tallest leader of BJP”, he added.

The day after these fiery allegations, however, Khan wrote another Facebook post to say that he’s taking back his resignation from BJYM out of “respect” for BL Santosh, Amit Shah and Tejasvi Surya, who apparently spoke to him and said that his grievances will be resolved.

Over the last couple of years, factionalism in the Bengal BJP has taken many forms. At one point there was a Dilip Ghosh camp vs a Mukul Roy camp, divided along the lines of “traditional leaders” and “new leaders”. As the influx of TMC leaders started, Roy was slowly side-lined but a new camp formed. That of the “Delhi-adhering” leaders and those who wanted to run the party’s Bengal unit on its own terms.

More than anything else, the Delhi high command of the BJP wanted to use the cabinet reshuffle to stop this factionalism from persisting further, and more factions being created. This was an especially crucial problem to solve as many local leaders openly spoke out against Delhi leaders after the party’s embarrassing show in the state elections.

A reverse migration of sorts, of turncoat TMC leaders going back to the TMC, seems to be on the cards for the BJP. Once its done, the party hopes that reigning in its state unit will not be a problem it has to deal with.