PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Summoned by ED in Money Laundering Case

“No one of us can forget the ‘insult’ and ‘humiliation’ we faced on 5 August when Article 370 was repealed ‘illegally’ and in an ‘anti-democratic’ manner,” she said after being released.

Soon after her release, on 15 October, Mufti met National Conference leaders Farooq and Omar Abdullah at their residence along with CPI(M), People's Conference, JKPM, and ANC leaders and announced People's Alliance for ‘Gupkar Declaration’. At the meeting, the signatories demanded special status of the erstwhile state to be restored and also decided to extend their dialogue to people and all the stakeholders.

(With inputs from ANI.)