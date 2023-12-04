Parliament Winter Session: PM Modi's Address, Raghav Chadha's Lifted Suspension

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on Monday, 4 December.
Addressing the reporters ahead of the Winter Session of the Parliament on Monday, 4 December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Assembly election results show that the "nation has rejected negativity," and urged the Opposition to "not to vent its frustration of the Assembly polls defeat inside the House."
The Winter Session of the Parliament is scheduled to take place from 4 to 22 December.
This comes a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, while Congress bagged a victory in Telangana.
The Lok Sabha ethics committee, which questioned Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in relation to the alleged cash-for-query case, is expected to table its report in the Parliament on Monday.
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who first raised the quid pro quo allegations against Moitra, said, "Let the report be tabled. I don't know what is mentioned in the report...What I had to say, I said before the Ethics Committee...I will be able to make a comment only after the report is tabled."
On 15 October, Dubey had alleged that Moitra had accepted expensive gifts from real estate mogul Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for asking parliamentary questions targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The committee adopted its report on 9 November.
During the 15-day session, the government is expected to table 19 bills in the Parliament. Here's a list of the following bills:
The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023
The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023
The Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023
The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023, as passed by Lok Sabha
The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023, as passed by Rajya Sabha.
The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, as passed by Rajya Sabha.
The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023
The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023
The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023
The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023
The Post Office Bill, 2023
The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023
The Boilers Bill, 2023
The Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023
The Central Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill 2023
The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization (Amendment) Bill, 2023
The Government of Union Territories (Amendmenty Bill, 2023
The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill,2023
The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha was allowed to attend the Rajya Sabha proceedings for the Winter Session, after his suspension from the Upper House was revoked on Monday, 4 December.
"I had to approach the Supreme Court to get my suspension discontinued. It was after the Supreme Court's intervention that my suspension was ended," Chadha was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
AAP MP Raghav Chadha flashes the victory sign after his suspension was revoked by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on the first day of the Winter session of Parliament.
Chadha had been suspended during the Monsoon Session of Parliament for allegedly not obtaining the consent of five Rajya Sabha MPs before including their names in a proposed select committee.
Upon moving Supreme Court, Chadha had been directed to offer an unconditional apology to the Rajya Sabha Chairperson and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar.
The proceedings of the Upper House of Parliament were adjourned till 11am on Tuesday, 5 December. Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha passed the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and was subsequently adjourned till 11am the next day.
