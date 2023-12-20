Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha Passes 3 Criminal Law Bills, PM Modi Calls It a 'Watershed' Moment

On Wednesday, the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) meet was addressed by its chairperson, Sonia Gandhi, who spoke extensively about the suspensions of Opposition MPs from the parliament. “Democracy has been strangulated by this government. Never before have so many Opposition Members of Parliament been suspended from the house, and that too, simply for raising a perfectly reasonable and legitimate demand,” Gandhi said at the CPP meet.



Gandhi also spoke about the 13 December security breach at the Parliament. “All that the opposition Members of Parliament asked for was a statement to be made by the Home Minister in the Lok Sabha addressing the extraordinary events of the 13th of December. There are no words to describe the arrogance with which this request was treated. What happened on December 13th is inexcusable and cannot be justified. It took four days for the Prime Minister to address the nation and express his views on the incident, and he did so outside of the Parliament. By so doing, he clearly indicated his disdain for the dignity of the house and his disregard for the people of our country. I leave it to you to imagine how the BJP would have responded had they been in opposition today,” Gandhi said.