Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha Passes 3 Criminal Law Bills, PM Modi Calls It a 'Watershed' Moment

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates
Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: The Rajya Sabha on Thursday, 21 December, passed three criminal law bills to replace the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Evidence Act.
The Upper House also passed the Telecommunications Bill, 2023 earlier in the day.
Both sets of legislation were passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 21 December, in the absence of over two-thirds of the Opposition.
A total of 146 Opposition MPs have been suspended from both Houses of the Parliament over the course of the Winter Session. As a result, nearly 67 percent of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha was absent from the discussion on the three criminal law bills and the Telecom Bill.
Notably, a little less than 100 Opposition MPs sitting in the Upper House. Further, a political storm continued over the mimicry of Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar by TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, with both President and the Prime Minister condemning it.
Key political developments inside and outside the Parliament today:
The Rajya Sabhan passed the Telecommunications Bill, 2023 and three criminal law bills – The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.
The Lok Sabha cleared the CEC Appointment Bill 2023 on Thursday.
Floor leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc along with other MPs held a protest march from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk in Delhi on the issue of suspension of Opposition MPs in both Houses.
A total of 97 Opposition MPs have been suspended from Lok Sabha and 46 from Rajya Sabha so far. All of them have been protesting in the Parliament premises.
Earlier, MPs who were protesting outside the Parliament over their suspension triggered a political row when one of the MPs mimicked Rajya Sabha chairperson and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar.
Addressing the media, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee who mimicked VP Dhankhar said that "his intention was not to hurt anybody."
Taking to X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the passage of the three criminal law bills by Parliament is a "watershed" moment.
"The passage of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023 is a watershed moment in our history. These Bills mark the end of colonial-era laws. A new era begins with laws centered on public service and welfare," he said.
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die after passing three criminal law bills. The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die earlier in the day.
The Rajya Sabha on Thursday, 21 December, passed three criminal law bills to replace the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Evidence Act. The bills had been passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
The bills passed are the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.
Replying on the debate over three criminal law amendment bills in the Rajya Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the motive behind the legislation was not to punish but to give "justice".
"The implementation of new criminal laws will ensure an end to 'tareekh pe tareekh' era and justice will be given in three years," Shah said.
The Lok Sabha has been adjourned sine die, a day ahead of schedule.
The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023 has been passed in the Lok Sabha. The bill was tabled by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur.
The Congress' Deepak Baij, D K Suresh, and Nakul Nath are the latest MPs to have been suspended from the Lok Sabha due to alleged "unruly behaviour".
Union Home Minister Amit Shah moves the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023 and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023 in Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage.
The bills were passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
The Telecommunications Bill, 2023 passed by the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, 21 December. The bill was passed in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023, passed in Lok Sabha. The bill was earlier passed in Rajya Sabha.
On Parliament Security breach and suspensions, RJD MP Manoj Jha told PTI, "This is a matter of national security. The 800 MPs represent the whole country, that is why we were asking for a statement. They (Government) are not able to speak on the issue of security of this building (Parliament), what to expect from them on (issue of) Manipur."
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw moves the Telecommunications Bill, 2023 in Rajya Sabha for consideration.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated in Rajya Sabha stated that the government has withdrawn The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2008.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said, "As far as the opposition is concerned, we were serious about wanting a discussion in this session, we wanted to present the reasons why were unhappy with these draconian laws that they were introducing. We are in a situation where there is such disrespect for parliamentary democracy on the government's part, it is clear that they don't want the system to function."
Lok Sabha takes up the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023 for consideration and passing.
NCP MP Supriya Sule also said that, "This is murder of democracy. It looks like there is Emergency in the country."
Floor leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc along with other MPs held a protest march from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk in Delhi on the issue of suspension of Opposition MPs in both Houses.
"The PM is speaking everywhere including Varanasi but not in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on (Parliament security breach incident). We condemn it. This is also a (breach of) privilege case due to the violation of rules. The ruling party people are disturbing the Parliament proceedings," Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said.
On Wednesday, the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) meet was addressed by its chairperson, Sonia Gandhi, who spoke extensively about the suspensions of Opposition MPs from the parliament. “Democracy has been strangulated by this government. Never before have so many Opposition Members of Parliament been suspended from the house, and that too, simply for raising a perfectly reasonable and legitimate demand,” Gandhi said at the CPP meet.
Gandhi also spoke about the 13 December security breach at the Parliament. “All that the opposition Members of Parliament asked for was a statement to be made by the Home Minister in the Lok Sabha addressing the extraordinary events of the 13th of December. There are no words to describe the arrogance with which this request was treated. What happened on December 13th is inexcusable and cannot be justified. It took four days for the Prime Minister to address the nation and express his views on the incident, and he did so outside of the Parliament. By so doing, he clearly indicated his disdain for the dignity of the house and his disregard for the people of our country. I leave it to you to imagine how the BJP would have responded had they been in opposition today,” Gandhi said.
The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for the day and will reconvene at 11:00 AM on Thursday.
The Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023 was passed by the Rajya Sabha after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's reply on the issue.
The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Wednesday after passing the Telecommunication Bill, 2023. The House will reconvene at 11:00 AM on Thursday.
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 20 December, passed the Telecommunication Bill, 2023, which threatens end-to-end encryption.
A total of 144 Opposition MPs have been suspended from both Houses during the Winter Session of Parliament. As a result, the contentious Telecommunications Bill, 2023, saw a total of 63 minutes of debate. The discussion to overhaul the legislative framework governing telcommunication in India began at 4:57 pm and was finished by 6 pm.
The pivotal legislation would allow authorities to intercept or block messages between any persons relating to any particular subject in the event of a public emergency or in the interest of public safety. It was tabled by the Union Minister for Communication Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday, 18 December.
INDIA bloc leaders are scheduled to have a meeting on Thursday in the office of Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. MPs of the alliance will also conduct a march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk to protest against the suspension of MPs.
The Telecommunication Bill, 2023 has been tabled for discussion in the Lok Sabha.
The bills to replace the existing criminal laws in the country were passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 20 December, following a debate.
The three bills passed are Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill. They aim to replace the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Evidence Act.
Commenting on Rahul Gandhi's comments on the mimicry row, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that the Congress leader should have discouraged the incident instead of taking a video of it.
"The biggest non-serious leader of this century is Rahul Gandhi. He doesn't know what he says. I don't think a lot of comment needs to be made on a non-serious person. People rejected him in 2019 based on issues that he wants to present. He has crossed limits after losing three states...Rahul Gandhi should have discouraged them from mimicking the Vice President," he told PTI.
Home Minister Amit Shah introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha to replace the existing laws on criminality in India.
"Under the leadership of PM Modi, I have come to bring some major changes to the 150-year-old three laws which governed our criminal justice system," he said.
"The motive of Indian Penal Code was to give punishment, not justice; in place of that Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023 will come into effect in the country after the passage from the House," Shah added.
On being asked about Dhankar's statement, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi told reporters, "MPs were sitting there, I shot their video. My video is on my phone. Media is showing the video. Nobody has said anything.150 of our MPs have been thrown out (of the House) but there is no discussion on that in the media. There is no discussion on Adani, no discussion on Rafale, no discussion on unemployment. Our MPs are disheartened and sitting outside. But you are discussing that (mimicry).
Lok Sabha suspended opposition MPs Thomas Chazhikadan and AM Ariff for remainder of Winter Session for alleged "misconduct".
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved the Central Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and return further to amend the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017. The Bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha.
After meeting with the PM over funds due to the state, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee told reporters that, "The PM listened to our concerns carefully. He said that a meeting between officers from the State and Centre should take place, a decision should be taken and the money should be given at the earliest."
On Dhankar's statement about his caste being insulted, LoP RS Mallikarjun Kharge told ANI, "...My caste is always affected because I am not allowed to speak (in the House)..."
Addressing MP Digvijay Singh, Rajya Sabha chairperson slammed the Congress party on the mimicry row.
"The silence of Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in the House, is echoing in my ears."
"I don't care about how much you insult Jagdeep Dhankhar. But I can't tolerate the humiliation of Vice President of India, farmers community, my community. I will not tolerate that I could not protect the dignity of my post, it is my duty to protect the dignity of this House," he said in the Rajya Sabha.
"PM Modi is here, Amit Shah is here. Why are they not coming to the House to talk? Have they boycotted the House? It is such a serious issue. Where will they talk?" asked Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
The Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023’, ‘The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023’ and ‘The Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023’ taken up for further consideration and passing in Lok Sabha.
NDA MPs in Rajya Sabha stood and took part in House proceeding to express their respects to Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar after TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee mimiced him on Tuesday.
Addressing the media in the Parliament premises after meeting PM Modi, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee confirmed that she pitched Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge as the PM candidate of INDIA alliance.
"Yes, I suggested his name to be the PM Face and Arvind Kejriwal also supported me," she said, adding that the alliance must have a face.
"I put a proposal saying that we do. not have any objection over Kharge being the PM face," she added.
Commenting on Dhankar's mimicry row by TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, she said: "My parliamentary party can reply to this. They are capable of taking a decision."
Reacting to the mimicry row, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said that he did not intend to hurt Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.
"Whether it is the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha, it was a mock Parliament that was going on. If he has taken up on his shoulders, I am really helpless. Does he behave like this in the Rajya Sabha? That is my question," he said.
"I never had any intention to hurt anyone. In my profession, Mr Dhankhar is a senior. He is also a senior advocate, I am aalso a senior advocate. I never. I never intended to do it. I do not understand why he is taking it on himself?" he added.
Floor leaders of INDIA parties to meet today afternoon at Congress President Maillikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi at 3 pm.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said: "The dictatorship of Modi government will not work in democracy. This will cost them dearly. We are going among the people with this."
"Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Vice President and Chairman, Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankar and conveyed his deep concerns and anguish about serious misdemeanor by MPs in Parliament complex demeaning and denigrating the constitutional office of Vice President," the Lok Sabha Speaker's office said.
A meeting of floor leaders of the INDIA alliance's parties was held at LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge's office in Parliament House to chalk out the strategy for the Floor of the House.
Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party President Mallikarjun Kharge joined protests against the suspension of 141 Opposition MPs at teh Gandhi Statue in Parliament premises.
"I am not commenting," Congress MP Rahul Gandhi told ANI on being asked about PM Modi speaking to Vice President Dhankhar on TMC MP mimicry row.
President Droupadi Murmu tweets, "I was dismayed to see the manner in which our respected Vice President was humiliated in the Parliament complex. Elected representatives must be free to express themselves, but their expression should be within the norms of dignity and courtesy. That has been the Parliamentary tradition we are proud of, and the people of India expect them to uphold it."
CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi addressed the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting at Central Hall of Sanvidhan Sadan, Parliament House. Here are the key statements from her address:
"Democracy has been strangulated by this government. Never before have so many Opposition Members of Parliament been suspended from the house, and that too, simply for raising a perfectly reasonable and legitimate demand."
"What happened on 13 December is inexcusable and cannot be justified. It took four days for the PM to address the nation and express his views on the incident, and he did so outside of the Parliament. By so doing, he clearly indicated his disdain for the dignity of the house and his disregard for the people of our country."
"This session has seen the passage of some important Bills relating to Jammu & Kashmir. Those who distort history and twist historical facts just to defame great patriots like Jawaharlal Nehru have been running a relentless campaign. In these efforts, the Prime Minister and the Home Minister have taken the lead themselves, but we will not be intimidated or cowed down. We will persist in telling the truth."
"To say that the assembly election results in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have been very disappointing for our party is an understatement. The Congress President has already had a first round of reviews to understand the reasons for our poor performance and draw the needed lessons for our organization. We are facing enormous challenges, yet I am confident that our fortitude and resilience will see us through."
Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar took to social media platform X to say that he received a call from PM Narendra Modi over the incident of his mimicry by TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee.
"Received a telephone call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He expressed great pain over the abject theatrics of some MPs and that too in the Parliament complex yesterday. He told me that he has been at the receiving end of such insults for twenty years and counting but the fact that it could happen to a Constitutional office like the Vice President of India and that too in the Parliament was unfortunate. I told him- Prime Minister, the antics of a few won’t prevent me from performing my duty and upholding the principles enshrined in our Constitution. I am committed to those values from the bottom of my heart. None of the insults will make me change my path," he said.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to meet PM Modi in Parliament today.
