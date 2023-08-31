Govt To Hold Rare September Session of Parliament, Opposition Questions Overlap

In an unexpected development, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be in session for five days next month.

September surprise: The central government has called a special session of Parliament that will be held from 18 September to 22 September, according to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

“Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having five sittings. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament,” he tweeted on Thursday, 31 August.

Joshi neither mentioned why the special session has been called nor revealed the agenda.

Lead-in: The special parliamentary session will take place days after the two-day G20 Summit that's being hosted by India in New Delhi on 9 and 10 September.