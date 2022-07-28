Parliament Live: BJP Creates Ruckus Over Adhir Ranjan's Remark on Prez Murmu

Parliament Monsoon Session 2022 Live Updates: As the Monsoon Session of the Parliament continues, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs created a ruckus in both Houses and demanded an apology from Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury who addressed President Droupadi Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni' on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Chowdhury said that he used the word for the President "by mistake."

Both Houses were adjourned following the ruckus.