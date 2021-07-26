Parliament Monsoon Session: Both Houses to Resume Proceedings Today

Parliament Monsoon Session 2021 LIVE
(Photo: The Quint)
Both the Houses of Parliament are expected to resume proceedings on Monday, 26 July, after they were adjourned on Friday.
Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned on Friday following ruckus by the Opposition over reports of snooping using the Pegasus spyware.
Ruckus ensued in the Lok Sabha over Pegasus reports and the farm laws, following which the House was adjourned till Monday
Both the Houses – the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha – will meet daily from 11 am to 6 pm on all days
The session is likely to conclude on 13 August
According to News18, the following bills will be tabled today:
LOK SABHA
FM Sitharaman to move The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill 2021
FM Sitharaman to move The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill 2020 for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha
Pashupati Paras to move The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill 2021
RAJYA SABHA
The Marine Aids to Navigation Bill 2021 for consideration and passing in Rajya Sabha
The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill 2021 for consideration and passing in Rajya Sabha
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has, according to media reports, given a suspension of business notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the Pegasus snooping reports.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined