‘Cannot Silence Us’: 19 Rajya Sabha MPs Suspended for the Week for Protesting

Opposition members protest in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, 26 July.
(Photo: PTI)
Nineteen Rajya Sabha Members of Parliament (MPs), including seven from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and six from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), were suspended on Tuesday, 26 July, for the remainder of the week, for protesting in the well of the house, holding placards and sloganeering against the Narendra Modi-led government.
Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan moved a motion to suspend 10 MPs, but when it was adopted by a voice vote, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh read out the names of 19 members who were suspended for the rest of the week.
Apart from the TMC and DMK MPs, three MPs were suspended from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), two from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and one from the Communist Party of India (CPI).
The suspended MPs include:
Sushmita Dev
Mausam Noor
Shanta Chhetri
Dola Sen
Santanu Sen
Abir Ranjan Biswas
Nadiumal Haque
M Mohamed Abdulla
Kanimozhi NVN Somu
M Shanmugam
S Kalyanasundaram
R Girirajan
NR Elango
B Lingaiah Yadav
Ravichandra Vaddiraju
Damodar Rao Divakonda
V Sivadasan
AA Rahim
Sandosh Kumar
Reacting to the suspension, the TMC said in a tweet, "You can suspend us BUT YOU CANNOT SILENCE US! Deplorable situation - our Hon'ble MPs are trying to flag PEOPLE'S ISSUES but they are being suspended. For how long will this go on? The sanctity of the Parliament stands heavily compromised."
Meanwhile, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet, "With the suspension of Opposition MPs from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, it is abundantly clear that Modi Sarkar is no mood to allow the Opposition to raise REAL, URGENT issues being faced by the people of our country in Parliament."
On being asked about the suspension, TMC MP Derek O'Brien said, "Modi and Shah have suspended democracy...what are you talking about MPs?"
Chairperson Harivansh said the MPs were suspended for showing "utter disregard" to the house and the authority of the chair.
Both the houses have witnessed repeated adjournments amid protests over inflation, hike in GST prices, and suspension of Congress MPs, among others issues.
On Monday, Lok Sabha MPs, including Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani, and TN Prathapan, were suspended for the entire Monsoon Session for displaying placards and disrupting proceedings despite a warning by Speaker Om Birla.
Following the suspension, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had attacked the government saying that it is genuinely arrogant about its brute majority and seems contemptuous about the need to accommodate Opposition voices.
He had added that the suspension of four opposition MP's is "disgraceful, and marks a catastrophic breakdown of relations between the government and the opposition."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)