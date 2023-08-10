Monsoon Session LIVE: PM Modi To Reply to No-Confidence Motion in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(Photo: PTI)
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday, 10 August, reply to the no-confidence motion brought by the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. This will mark the first time PM Modi will be addressing Parliament during the ongoing Monsoon Session.
The debate on the no-confidence motion began on 8 August, and several prominent MPs, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, spoke on it.
While Gandhi slammed the Centre, saying that it had "murdered India in Manipur," Shah hit out at the Opposition saying that playing politics over the unrest in the northeastern state is worse than the events that unfolded there over the last few months.
The Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023 will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners Bill, 2023 will be introduced in the Upper House as well.
Congress' Manish Tewari moved an adjournment motion to discuss the China border situation in the Lok Sabha.
Two Bills are scheduled to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha today. These include:
1. The Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023
2. Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023
