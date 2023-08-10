Monsoon Session LIVE: PM Modi To Reply to No-Confidence Motion in Lok Sabha

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday, 10 August, reply to the no-confidence motion brought by the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. This will mark the first time PM Modi will be addressing Parliament during the ongoing Monsoon Session.

The debate on the no-confidence motion began on 8 August, and several prominent MPs, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, spoke on it.

While Gandhi slammed the Centre, saying that it had "murdered India in Manipur," Shah hit out at the Opposition saying that playing politics over the unrest in the northeastern state is worse than the events that unfolded there over the last few months.