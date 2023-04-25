'Stalwart, Respected by All': PM Modi & Others Mourn Parkash Singh Badal

Tributes and condolences started pouring in minutes after the news of the demise of former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron Parkash Singh Badal surfaced on Tuesday evening, 25 April.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a photo with Badal and said that he is "extremely saddened" by the passing away of the former Punjab CM.

"Extremely saddened by the passing away of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times," Modi tweeted.