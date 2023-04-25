Parkash Singh Badal, Former Punjab CM & Akali Dal Patron, Passes Away at 95

Parkash Singh Badal.
Former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron Parkash Singh Badal passed away on Tuesday, 25 April, at the age of 95.
Badal, who was a five-time chief minister of Punjab, breathed his last at around 8 pm, hospital officials told news agency PTI
The SAD leader was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali over a week ago after he complained of uneasiness while breathing.
He had been in the intensive care unit of the nursing home and was being closely monitored by doctors.
"S Parkash Singh Badal, Former Chief Minister of Punjab, was admitted at Fortis Hospital Mohali on 16th April 2023 with acute exacerbation of bronchial asthma. He was shifted to the medical ICU on 18th April as his respiratory condition worsened," a bulletin from the hospital stated.
"Despite appropriate medical management S Parkash Singh Badal succumbed to his illness. Fortis Hospital Mohali deeply condoles the death of S Parkash Singh Badal," the bulletin added.
Expressing condolences over Badal's death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to call him a "remarkable statesman" and said that he contributed greatly to the state of Punjab and the nation.
"Extremely saddened by the passing away of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times," Modi said on Twitter.
In June 2022, Badal had been hospitalised after he complained of gastritis and bronchial asthma. This came shortly after he was taken for a post-COVID health check-up in February last year, at which time he underwent cardiac and pulmonary check-ups as well.
