Rajya Sabha Passes Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill 2022
The Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday, 4 April.
The Rajya Sabha, on Wednesday, 6 April, passed the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022, which would enable investigating officers to collect the biometric details of prisoners.
Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah had moved the bill for consideration and passing in Rajya Sabha.
"Our law is bachha (nothing) in terms of strictness as compared to other nations. There are more stringent laws in countries like South Africa, UK, Australia, Canada, US which is why their conviction rate is better," he said.
